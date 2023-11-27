Scammers fail to swindle two cautious police trainee applicants

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Two Pietermaritzburg applicants who applied for a police trainee position were smart enough to avoid being swindled R6 000 by a scammer impersonating a police captain.

Last week, The Witness reported that Pietermaritzburg police were warning applicants for its police trainee post to refrain from paying any money for vacant posts within the police force, after more and more reports emerged of a scammer contacting applicants asking them to pay money to move to the next phase of the application.

One woman said she was left heartbroken after a “life-changing” call about the job she was hoping to get turned out to be a scam.

The woman, who asked not to be named, had applied for the entry level police trainee and she was waiting for a call inviting her to go and write a psychometric test, which is the first phase.

She told The Witness after she has applied, she received a phone call from someone who pretended to be one of the captains at the Pietermaritzburg police station.

He called me and told me that I have an interview at 11.30 am and apologised for calling me late. I asked him about the test he said he is going to make things easier for me and I do not have to write a test. He said I must pay R6 000, but that I can just give him R3 000 on that day. We were going to meet at the police station.

She added that she then told her father and he decided to accompany her to the station to make sure that she was safe and that this was not a scam.

When I arrived in town, I called this ‘captain’, but he had changed his mind and told me to transfer the money to him. That is when we suspected that it was actually a scam. My father was also busy investigating this person.

“I told him that I was going to send him the money. I sent him an old notification but he never responded. I tried to call him afterwards and his cellphone was going straight to voicemail.”

She added that she was heartbroken when she realised that the phone call was a scam.

“I have been applying at the police force for some time and I thought this time God was answering my prayer. I hoped that I had finally managed to get an opportunity. This broke my heart.”

Another applicant was grateful she sensed something was up when the scammer called her husband asking for her.

[The man] told my husband that they usually charge R6 000, but that he was willing to accept R3 000. We did not pay him because we were not sure how paying would guarantee the post. We suspected it was a scam.

uMgungundlovu police spokesperson, Sergeant Sifiso Gwala, said they received cases last week and more cases are still being reported of applicants who were contacted by fake police officials asking for money in exchange for the position.

He said this is a scam and no one should pay to write the psychometric test.