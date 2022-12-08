Scattered showers and thundershowers expected in KZN on Thursday afternoon

Witness Reporter

KwaZulu-Natal residents have been warned of scattered showers and thundershowers expected over the province on Thursday afternoon.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) said some of these storms are expected to become severe over north-western parts and the northern interior of KZN.

Yellow level 2 warning: Thunderstorms: KwaZulu-Natal: 8 December 2022: 15:00 – 22:00 pic.twitter.com/GJHgu2Mrya— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 8, 2022

The weather office said the thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by heavy downpours, lightning, damaging winds and hail.

Residents are urged to be cautious as these conditions may lead to flooding, severe lightning that could result to fire incidents, and injuries due to flying debris and hail.

Hail in the Midland on Wednesday afternoon

Many residents in the Midlands reported hail in their areas during a storm on Wednesday afternoon into the evening. No injuries of damage to property were reported.