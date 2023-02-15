Scattered showers, thundershowers expected in KZN

Witness Reporter

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 weather warning for KwaZulu-Natal for Wednesday afternoon.

The weather office said scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over most parts of the province on Wednesday.

Conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that may result in minor impacts over the Midlands and the western parts of KZN in the afternoon into the evening.

These storms are expected to be accompanied by damaging winds and heavy downpours.

Yellow level 2 warning: thunderstorms: KZN: 15/2/202314:00 – 23:00 pic.twitter.com/p3Mm5L18X0— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 15, 2023

The heavy downpours are expected to lead to localised flooding of settlements, low-lying roads and bridges.

The conditions may also cause damage to infrastructure and also cause difficult driving conditions leading to minor vehicle accidents.