Scattered showers, thundershowers expected over most parts of KZN

Witness Reporter

The South Africa Weather Service (Saws) has warned KwaZulu-Natal residents of scattered showers and thundershowers expected over most parts of the province from Friday afternoon into the evening.

The weather office said the conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms over the western parts and the KZN midlands, with possible heavy downpours which may lead to localised flooding.

Residents are warned that the heavy downpours may lead to flooding of roads and low-lying bridges, and damage to infrastructure.