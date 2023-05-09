Scholar transport driver accused of raping children abandons bail bid

By Khethukuthula Xulu

A 32-year-old scholar transport driver who is charged with the rape of two young children has abandoned his bail application at the Pongola Magistrates’ Court in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

It is alleged that he transported the children, aged four years old, to preschool daily.

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, the matter was in court for a bail application, however, the man abandoned his application.

He will remain in custody.

The case has been remanded to June 12 this year, for further investigations.

According to the KZN Social Development Department, the driver was also accused of drugging the children before raping them.

We are utterly horrified by the allegations of drugging and raping of young children by a taxi operator in Uphongolo.

“These are heinous crimes that are unimaginable and we must all do everything in our power to protect our children from such acts of violence,” said Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza.