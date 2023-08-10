School bus crash death toll rises to six

By Chanel George

The death toll in the tragic school excursion bus accident on Tuesday has risen to six after another person was confirmed dead in hospital.

The accident occurred at the Hluhluwe Game Reserve in northern KZN, while Grade 10 and 11 pupils were in transit.

The bus landed on the side of the road. It is believed that more than 35 people were injured in the crash.

ALSO READ | Updated | One lane now open on the N3 following truck accident

The accident victims were pupils from Mchitheki Secondary School in Nongoma.

“I can confirm there are now six people confirmed dead, five at the scene of the accident and one in the hospital,” said RTI spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu.

In a media release Issued by the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government, the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Nomusa Dube-Ncube sent her condolences to the families of six pupils who were killed in the bus crash.

“Five pupils died on the scene on the R618 near Hluhluwe Umfolozi Game Reserve, while the sixth died in hospital. More than 34 others were injured, and they were rushed to Hlabisa Hospital,” said Dube-Ncube.

The accident victims were pupils from Mchitheki Secondary School in Nongoma.

“It is with profound sadness that I convey our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the young learners who tragically lost their lives in this bus accident. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of these bright young souls whose lives were cut short in such a devastating manner,” said Dube-Ncube.

ALSO READ | School trip ends in tragedy

She also welcomed MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Sipho Hlomuka’s directive, for all relevant law enforcement agencies to speed up investigation into the cause of the accident.

“We appreciate the speed with which MEC Hlomuka has moved, to direct that an investigation be initiated. We add our voice to a call for drivers of any kind of vehicle to be patient and vigilant on the road,” said Dube-Ncube.

She expressed her gratitude to the emergency response teams, medical personnel, and everyone involved in the rescue and support efforts.