School principal arrested for his involvement in murder of a metro cop

By Witness Reporter

Hawks in Durban on Friday arrested a school principal for his alleged involvement in the murder of an eThekwini Metro cop, Captain Zwelakhe Ntombela.

KZN Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo Captain said Ntombela was shot dead whilst he was arriving at his home in Umlazi on May 3 this year.

He was then robbed of his private and service pistols. A case of murder was reported at Umlazi police station and the case docket was allocated to Hawks members from Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation for intensive investigation.

In July, Mhlongo said Mzo Ntombela (27) was arrested by the Hawks members working together with National Intervention Unit in the Umsinga area where he was hiding.

Captain Ntombela’s firearms were recovered at KwaMaphumulo. Mzo was sentenced to 20 years direct imprisonment on August 21, 2023.

After his sentence, Nongcebo Ntombela (43) who is the wife of the murdered police officer was arrested and charged for her husband’s murder.

Hawks members dug deep and arrested another accused, Khulani Cele (45) who was already serving life imprisonment at New Prison Correctional Services in Pietermaritzburg.

Mhlongo said the 53-year-old arrested suspect will join Nongcebo and Cele in the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court on Monday, November 20, 2023.

The KwaZulu-Natal Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Provincial Head, Major General Lesetja Senona welcomed commended the members for the arrest of the additional suspect.