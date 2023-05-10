School transformation programme may end in chaos

By Clive Ndou

There are fears that in the same manner the KwaZulu-Natal Education Department bungled the school nutrition programme, it could turn the school transformation programme, aimed at closing schools with low enrolments, into a chaotic affair.

The department late last month terminated its contract with a single supplier it recently appointed to replace the school nutrition scheme multi-supplier model which had been in place for several years.

In its latest announcement, the department has announced that it will be closing about 900 schools in the province.

This is part of the department’s programme to phase out schools with low enrolments.

The closures will be done in line with the department’s KZN transformation of the schooling system document, compiled more than 10 years ago when now Water and Sanitation Minister, Senzo Mchunu, was the KZN Education MEC.

According to the document, boarding schools would be created for pupils from the low enrolment schools, while in some instances affected pupils in farm and other rural schools where enrolments are low will be provided with transport so that they could attend other schools.

Unions raise concerns

However, the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) spoke out about what the union describes as the department’s “sudden silence” on the matter of the creation of boarding schools as articulated in KZN’s transformation of the schooling system document.

All we are being told now is that schools will be closed. The issue of boarding schools is no longer being mentioned at all.

“As Sadtu we fear that the rush to close schools without a proper plan for the affected pupils will result in some of the learners dropping out of school,” Sadtu provincial secretary, Nomarashiya Caluza, said.

According to the head of the KZN Education Department, Nkosinathi Ngcobo, the closures, which will happen in phases, will target schools with fewer than 200 pupils.

As things stand, parents whose children attend distant schools have to fork out thousands of rands for transport.

This is despite the department having a pupil transport programme which is supposed to cater for pupils who live far away from their schools.

“As Sadtu, we are yet to be convinced that the pupils from the schools which the department is planning to close will be provided with transport,” Caluza said.

DA provincial spokesperson on education, Imran Keeka, called on the department to demonstrate that its school closure programme will put the interests of the pupils first.

“The decision to close any school must always place the welfare of pupils first and should only occur under exceptional circumstances,” he said.

While the DA supported the decision to close non-viable schools, Keeka said the party will hold the department accountable should the affected pupils drop out of school as a result of the planned closures.

“These pupils should be safely transported to the nearest schools,” he said.

IFP spokesperson, Mntomuhle Khawula said the department was to blame for the low enrolments in the affected schools.

ALSO READ | Contractor withdraws from controversial R2,1 billion school feeding programme tender