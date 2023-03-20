Schools Athletics national championships boost Pietermaritzburg tourism

Londiwe Xulu

Despite concerns around the EFF’s planned national shutdown on Monday, the tourism industry in Pietermaritzburg has received another boost as the city hosts the South African Schools Athletics national championship.

Chairperson of the Midlands B&B Association, Des Morgan, said almost all accommodation in Pietermaritzburg and the Midlands were fully booked by people attending this sporting event at the Pietermaritzburg Athletics Stadium.

As the accommodation industry, we are really happy to have people coming into our city and having all these events. There were times where it was tough for the industry, but things are now picking up. The Comrades Marathon was also a huge boost.

ALSO READ | Pietermaritzburg to host regional athletics championships

South African Schools Athletics provincial chairperson, Ndumiso Khumalo, said the province will be hosting athletes between the ages of 10 and 13 from primary schools across the country for this national championship.

Khumalo said the event started on Sunday afternoon with an opening ceremony and will conclude on Tuesday.

Khumalo said he didn’t have the exact number of athletes that will be participating from the other provinces, but confirmed the number of participants was in the hundreds.

He told The Witness on Sunday that everything was on track and they were ready to host all the athletes.

Over 70 people, including athletes, executive members and team members from the province, arrived yesterday and were all accommodated.

He said they were worried about the EFF’s planned national shutdown, but have made plans to ensure that everything goes accordingly.

ALSO READ | Stage is set for 25th Umgeni Water Marathon

Khumalo said they had meetings prior to the arrival of the athletes in the city, where they discussed all the safety measures and have ensured there’s security in and around the stadium.

We also had an opening ceremony yesterday afternoon with everyone.

We are ready for everything up until the closing ceremony on Tuesday.

He added the national championship for high schools will be held in Gauteng in April.

Weeks back, the South African Schools Athletics hosted the districts championship, which Khumalo said was a success.

A Durban mother whose 11-year-old daughter will be participating in the championship said she was worried about her safety but hoped for the best.

“My daughter has been talking about this since she made it to the nationals, so even though I am worried about what will happen during this national shutdown, I have faith it won’t have any effect on the kids’ sporting game and they will come home safe,” said the mother, who asked not to be named.