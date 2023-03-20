Scientists create ‘real-time’ E. coli measuring tool

Khethukuthula Xulu

KwaZulu-Natal scientists have created a tool based on a state-of-the-art coastal water quality model that predicts E. coli concentrations in Durban beaches.

The breakthrough tool, Woz’Olwandle, was developed by Dr Justin Pringle, Professor Derek Stretch and Dave Mardon.

The predictions are generated in real-time and forecast winds, rain and river/stormwater drain flows. The model assimilates with observations to update the model parameters and improve its performance.

ALSO READ | eThekwini municipality closes 11 beaches due to E. coli levels

Explaining how the model works, Pringle said it is mathematically formulated.

We divide the coastline into cells and solve basic conservation equations to estimate the E.coli concentration within each cell. READ MORE Local man's contribution towards nurturing Pietermaritzburg Bird Sanctuary

When one visits the website, they will see a map of the Durban coastline and three different faces above the beaches that indicate whether it the water quality was good (excellent water quality with E. coli levels < 250 cfu/100ml); acceptable water quality (E. coli levels between 250 – 500 cfu/100ml) or poor water quality (E. coli levels > 500 cfu/100ml).

As someone who “grew up in the sea”, Pringle said knowing whether the quality was good to swim in was an important factor in his own personal life.

He said although E.coli itself was not dangerous, it is a bacteria found in the gut of animals and indicates the presence of faecal matter in water, which contains harmful bacteria.

ALSO READ | Battery and Country Club beaches in Durban still critical for E. coli after floods

He said that they were motivated to work on this tool as water tests done by the municipality were often delayed.

It is difficult to sample everywhere, all the time. Currently, a major obstacle is that it takes time to process samples in the lab. This means that observational data lags behind. That’s where our model comes in. It models fundamental physical processes to give you real-time data. Our model assimilates with observations to improve its accuracy. We want to bridge the gap so that people don’t have to wait or get the wrong information.

He added that, in the past, when the municipality provided the results, in most cases the E.coli levels would have changed by the time the results were released.

He said most of the website users visit the site in the morning and afternoon and, though it only shows Durban beaches, there are site visitors from all over South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States and even China.

ALSO READ | Uvongo Beach in KZN reopens as E. coli count drops, but raw sewage still flowing

Although the model was specifically created for Durban, Pringle said there are plans to make it available all over the country, with Cape Town next in line.

The site can be accessed at https://www.wozolwandle.com