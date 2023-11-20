Scorching heat expected for KZN for the week

By Akheel Sewsunker

The South African Weather Services has issued a heatwave warning for large parts of the country, including KZN.

According to SAWS, citizens in KZN can expect scorching heat for the entire week before cooling down slightly by the weekend.

For the whole week, people can expect afternoon showers and expect very hot temperatures over KZN. The temperatures will lead to heatwave conditions,” said SAWS.

They also issued an advisory warning due to the high temperatures.

“A heatwave with persistently high temperatures over the western half of KZN from Monday up

until Thursday is expected,” said SAWS.

Residents in Pietermaritzburg will have to battle temperatures of 36 degrees celsius on Tuesday, but they can hope for a reprieve in the evening, with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and showers and thunderstorms after sunset.

According to SAWS, this will continue right up to Thursday, when the advisory warning ends.

They added that the rise in temperatures will lead to more heat related illnesses.

“People might suffer from heatstroke, hyperthermia and they might feel low in terms of energy. People are advised to keep hydrated, wear lightweight clothing and to keep indoors as much as possible,” said SAWS.