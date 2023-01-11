Scorching hot days ahead for KZN

Nompilo Kunene

KwaZulu-Natal residents can expect a long stretch of hot sunny days well into the weekend and the following week.

The South African Weather Services (Saws) has issued a heatwave alert for the Northern Cape, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Free State, but not for KZN.

Despite this, weather forecaster Odirile Modipa said KZN residents can expect high temperatures and dry conditions well into the following week.

ALSO READ | KZN on high alert after ‘extreme’ weather warnings

Modipa said temperatures are expected to stay pretty high for some time, any cooling is only predicted from Thursday next week onwards.

“For now, we’re expecting temperatures to reach highs of about 34 to 35 degrees Celsius over the Midlands areas. The coastal areas are also expected to be a bit warmer than usual; we’re looking at temperatures of around 29 to 30 degrees Celsius along the coast,” she said.

No heatwave alert for KZN yet

Explaining why no heatwave alert has been issued for KZN, Modipa said they do not have an alert for a heat wave for KZN because the temperatures do not meet the temperature threshold for the definition of a heatwave.

ALSO READ | WATCH | Heavy rains batter Midlands

For us to issue a heatwave alert, temperatures need to be 5 degrees hotter than the average maximum temperatures for three consecutive days.

“We haven’t seen that for KZN so far. If things were to change in the next couple of days, we would definitely issue a heatwave alert,” she said.

Modipa said no significant rainfall is expected in KZN for the next four days, but from Sunday onwards she said there might be some rainfall in the southwestern parts of the province.