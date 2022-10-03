Scorching temperatures expected in KZN on Monday, with maximum of 41 degrees in some parts

Nompilo Kunene

KwaZulu-Natal residents will have to endure scorching conditions on Monday after the South African Weather Service (Saws) predicted temperatures to reach a maximum of 41 degrees in some parts of the province.

The weather office said hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions over north-eastern KZN on Monday.

Saws said temperatures in Ulundi are expected to reach a maximum of 41 degrees on Monday and 39 degrees in Pietermaritzburg.

Riverview, Ladysmith and Richards Bay are expected to reach a maximum of 37 degrees. While Newcastle and Ixopo are expected to reach a maximum of 36 degrees, and Mooi River will reach a maximum of 35 degrees.

Tips: How to keep cool in the South African heat

The South African summer seems to go on and on and new research, conducted jointly by the University of the Witwatersrand and Free State University, has shown that this is no heat-induced illusion.

On average South Africa has six solid months of summer weather starting in October and continuing to March. While there are many advantages to this abundance of fair weather, for many South Africans the hot summer months can be a source of discomfort.

Ways to keep yourself cool in summer

Regular showers: Water is an excellent temperature regulator and ironically, both cool and warm showers can help cool you down.

Drink lots of water: If you feel as though you are overheating, a glass of water can bring you instant relief.

Wear loose-fitting clothing: It’s no coincidence that the people who live in the hottest places on earth almost universally favour light and loose-fitting clothing. As with the point above, this is because of the way our bodies naturally cool themselves.

Put cool cloth behind the head: If you have a fever a great way to cool down is to put a cold cloth on your forehead, this helps by allowing the heat from your head to be transferred to the cloth helping to cool you down.

Ways to keep your house cool

Open windows and doors: Proper airflow and ventilation through your home is one of the simplest and most cost-effective ways to keep your space cool, and the easiest way to achieve this is by opening the windows and doors.

Keep it dark: Blinds or thick curtains are another energy-efficient way to keep your room cooler. Without these your room turns into a mini greenhouse, with ambient heat entering and then becoming trapped behind the glass, making the room feel much hotter.

Avoid the stove: It is also good advice to avoid cooking on the stove on hot days.

Turn on the fan: In homes without sufficient natural ventilation a ceiling or standing fan can be a great way to improve air circulation.

Invest in an air conditioner: If you need more cooling power and have the funds available you can invest in an air conditioning unit.