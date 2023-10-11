Scores of war vets not on KZN housing list

By Clive Ndou

The provincial government might have to foot the bill for the former liberation struggle combatants’ housing programme after the national Department of Military Veterans has failed to accredit several KZN war vets.

Last year, the department, which is funding the former soldiers’ housing programme, began the process of accrediting genuine war vets, but ended up with a list which excluded the names of several of the province’s ex-combatants.

ALSO READ | WATCH | MKMVA await President’s arrival in song

As a result, the KwaZulu-Natal Human Settlement Department, which is the implementing agent of the war vets housing programme, was only allowed to allocate houses to those war vets who appear on the Department of Military Veterans database.

KZN Human Settlement MEC Sipho “KK” Nkosi, who visited one of the war vets housing projects in Wartburg’s Trust Feed area under the uMshwati Municipality, told The Witness the Department of Military Veterans’ database was creating tensions between his department and the former soldiers.

As the KZN Human Settlement Department, we have our own comprehensive database of the liberation struggle war veterans in this province, but the list which we received from the Department of Military Veterans is problematic. Most of our military veterans are not on that list … READ MORE DA takes on Msunduzi, Royal AM

“We are currently trying to meet the Military Veterans deputy minister, Thabang Makwetla, to have this matter resolved,” he said.

The KZN Human Settlement Department is currently working on a number of war veterans’ housing projects across the province.

At the Trust Feed project, the department is building about 80 houses for the war vets.

Nkosi said the department was pushing for 27 of the 80 houses to be completed by December.

Yes, we know that some people believe that the wheels of the government should grind slowly, but here in this department we don’t buy into that: we believe that things should be done quickly.

As things stand, the court has ordered that the war vets who invaded the Aloe Ridge flats in Westgate, Pietermaritzburg about five years ago should vacate the properties by December.

The understanding was that government would have built houses for the scores of the Aloe Ridge war vets, who vowed that they will only vacate the invaded flats if government provided them with alternative accommodation.

A war vet occupying some of the Aloe Ridge invaded flats told The Witness that the majority of the invaders were not beneficiaries of the current Department of War Veterans’ housing projects across the country.

ALSO READ | Themba Mavundla a favourite in MKMVA leadership race as Niehaus withdraws

We have been told that we are not in the department’s database, even though some of us are well-known Mkhonto we Sizwe war veterans. What we have been told is that we have been allocated some sites across Pietermaritzburg.

“I personally was taken to a site in Mbali, but it’s just a vacant site. I don’t know when they will start the actual construction work,” he said.

Nkosi declined to comment on the Aloe Ridge matter.

“That one is a matter involving a number of stakeholders and there is currently a structure looking into that. So, I will not be able to make any statements outside that structure,” he said.