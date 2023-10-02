‘Scourge’ of sex work

By Shorné Bennie

Residents and businesses in the Newholmes area in Northdale are at their wits’ end with the growing number of sex workers that have been using the areas outside their properties and surrounding roads to conduct their business.

Residents said the women appear from as early as 6 pm or as soon as it gets dark.

They said the sex workers walk up to vehicles at the nearby intersection.

It is alleged that the women stand around the Balhambra Way and Stella Road intersection and then take their clients to roads in the area.

ALSO READ | Members of St Christopher’s SGB and staff concerned about rise in prostitution and crime

One resident who asked not to be named said that on a few occasions a sex worker threatened to remove her clothing when they asked her to move away from their property.

Disgraceful is the word I use to describe what is going on in our road. We are absolutely tired of what we are facing. We have children and old people living in our neighbourhood. My children love playing outside but I only allow them outside when I’m outside because I don’t want them being exposed to such acts. We have seen these fancy vehicles that frequent the area and they park outside our homes.

“The one night we saw bright lights in our driveway and we were wondering what was going on. I chased the man away and threatened to take down his registration and this was at 8 pm. Some of these customers are elderly men.

“When we try to chase the women away, they laugh at us. The one time I just fetched my husband from the airport and as we wanted to get in our yard, we asked a sex worker to move away from our yard. She then threatened to exposed her private parts. We are trying our best to look after our area,” said the resident.

She said they also see taxis parking off in the area with pupils inside.

“There are so many bottle stores that are starting up in the area and we don’t know how they are getting their liquor licenses as nothing is being advertised to inform the residents.

“We don’t know if these pupils are getting drunk and sitting in the taxis, instead of going to school. As residents we pick up the dirt and try to keep the area clean but these taxis and other residents come and throw their dirt here. The sex workers burn fires at night. It is out of hand. Some of us have been living here our whole lives and we are trying to care for our area,” said the resident.

Another resident who also didn’t want to be named said there are many issues affecting the area and the residents want more to be done to address the issues.

The women are fetched by the customers and then they drop them off in the next ten minutes. At 6 pm and 8 pm people are still awake and they have to deal with seeing this obscene behaviour. We even believe that the men are robbed at times. Once I found a cellphone outside my house, said the resident.

A restaurant and bar owner in Stella Road said that he had incidents where he had to get security to remove sex workers from his establishment because they were troubling his customers.

“We try our best to keep the area clean. We find used condoms and dirt outside our shops which we have to get cleaned,” said the owner.

Another resident who also did not want to be named said they find it very disturbing when the women just approach their vehicles while they are waiting at the nearby intersection or are trying to get into their vehicles at the nearby store and they have to chase the women away.

“This is not good at all. There are some respectable people approaching these prostitutes. We have our families in our cars and they don’t care, they just come to your vehicle and we have to speed off and our children have questions, and how do we explain this to them?

ALSO READ | Sex work: It is still illegal to buy or sell sex in SA

“We have elderly residents at home who have lived here for years and now this is happening,” said the resident.

Commenting on the issue, Mountain Rise SAPS spokesperson Warrant Officer Panchael Singh said, “We have a special task team investigating the problem and investigations are ongoing,”.