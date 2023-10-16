Scramble for the Zulu throne underway in court

By Chris Ndaliso

The AmaZulu royal family succession battle is underway in the Pretoria High Court.

On Monday, the court dealt with Prince Simakade Zulu challenging the recognition of the reigning King Misuzulu kaZwelithini by president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Three thousand amabutho (Zulu regiments) were expected to descend to the court in a show of support for King Misuzulu. However, numbers gathered around the court were less than anticipated.

The court was full of supporters of the reigning Zulu King.

ALSO READ | Court battle for Zulu King

Shayikhanda Sibiya, a staunch supporter of the King, said they left KZN on Sunday just to prepare for the commencement of court proceedings.

He said they plan to follow the case closely and that they will stand by their King, as he is the only legitimate Zulu king.

An induna from Kwanongoma, who only identified himself as Mntimande, said the current court processes were a waste of time, as the matter was resolved with the president making his decision about the rightful heir to the throne.

There was a mediation panel which looked into the matter and the report of that panel was made available. Proper processes were followed in the appointment of Isilo, so as amabutho, we are the King’s die-hard supporters and we will die where the King dies. Kings are born, and not appointed. We have taken cattle to Eswatini for his late mother’s bride price; therefore, no one can dictate terms to the reigning King because he is royalty,” said Mntimande.

ALSO READ | Zulu King threatens legal action against his defamers

Prince Smakade is part of the Zulu royal family section that is opposed to King Misuzulu’s ascendance to the throne, arguing that royal family processes were not followed when he was announced as successor to his late father King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.