Search and rescue operations for missing teen continue

The second day of search and rescue operation efforts to find a 19-year-old boy who went missing at sea at Oslo Beach in Port Shepstone, on the South Coast, ended with no sight of the teen.

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), lifeguards and NSRI beach duty crew were alerted to the drowning just before 8 am on Sunday morning.

It was believed that the teenager was caught in rip currents while swimming, before sight of him was lost in the surf line.

NSRI Shelly Beach station commander, Gary Wolmerans said a search was activated on Sunday and the SAPS search and rescue team and Netcare 911 were present.

An Air Track 101 helicopter, volunteered by a local pilot, joined in the air, sea and shoreline search. Despite an extensive air, sea and shoreline search, there remains no sign of a 19-year-old male who is missing in the surf.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Port Shepstone police were investigating a missing persons docket.

It is alleged that a group of boys from Stanger were on the beach when one of them disappeared under the waves in a strong rip current.

The search was called off due to bad weather and it continued on Monday.

Meanwhile, a family from Ntuzuma in Durban was desperate for the safe return of 26-year-old Mbali Mngadi who went missing on Thursday last week.

26-year-old Mbali Mngadi who went missing on Thursday last week. Photo: Supplied.

According to her mother Thobile Mngadi, her daughter who was a student at an aviation school in Umhlanga north of Durban did not return home from school on Thursday and was also not seen at school the next day.

We have run out of places where we think she may be at, she is a quiet person who keeps to herself and doesn’t have many friends.

She was reported missing at Ntuzuma SAPS, however, the police had not provided any comment regarding her case by the time of publication.