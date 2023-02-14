Search for boy who drowned in Umgeni River, Springfield

Witness Reporter

The search for a drowned teenage boy from Springfield Park, Durban, is expected to continue on Tuesday.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said the family of 13-year-old Luntu Khawula contacted them on Monday requesting assistance to locate his body after he drowned while swimming with friends on Sunday.

Rusa said its officers proceeded to the Umgeni River in Springfield Park where they met Khawula’s family and members of the community.

It was established that the teenager was swimming with approximately five friends in the Umgeni River at approximately 10am on Sunday when he experienced difficulty and disappeared underwater. His friends fled and sought assistance from the teenager’s family and residents of the Kennedy Road Informal Settlement in Clare Estate.

The Rusa helicopter was expected to conduct an aerial search on Monday but was grounded due to inclement weather conditions and poor visibility,”

The search is expected to continue today.