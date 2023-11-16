Search for kidnapped Umlazi man continues

By Nompilo Kunene

The family of 24-year-old Brian “Smanga” Mthembu from Umlazi, Durban, is pleading with the public to help them find him.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said Mthembu’s aunt contacted Rusa on Wednesday afternoon and explained that Mthembu was walking with friends near Sawela Primary School in J Section, Umlazi, when he was forced at gunpoint by three men into a black vehicle on Monday.

Balram said the make, model and registration of the vehicle is unknown.

His family later received a call from Mthembu who was crying. A man was heard instructing him to say goodbye to his family.

“On Tuesday at approximately 5 am, Mthembu once again made telephonic contact with his aunt. He was crying but could not confirm his location.

“She heard someone threatening her nephew before the call ended,” said Balram.

The matter has also been reported to Bhekithemba SAPS.

Balram urged anyone with any information regarding Mthembu to contact the police or Rusa on 086 1234 333.