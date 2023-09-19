Search for missing Mooi River couple continues

By Londiwe Xulu

One of the men who was arrested over the weekend in connection with the disappearance of a Mooi River couple has been released.

He was arrested on Saturday morning at his home at Hlanganani farm near the Middelrus farm where the missing couple Tony (73) and Jill (78) Dinnis lived in a rented cottage.

The 22-year-old man was supposed to appear in the Mooi River Magistrate’s Court on Monday but the case was not enrolled.

ALSO READ | Missing Mooi River couple: Hope fades as SAPS search area of interest

The man arrived at the magistrate’s court in the morning but was only released just before 4 pm.

His family and other members of the community were also in court.

He told The Witness that the state did not have any evidence against him.

Police were initially investigating a case of kidnapping following a ransom demand received just days after the couple disappeared from their Middelrus cottage on August 27.

The case then went cold.

However, late last week there was a breakthrough and a suspect was arrested in Wembezi township near Estcourt.

ALSO READ | Man kidnapped in Durban rescued in Imbali

Further investigations led to the arrest of the 22-year-old a day later.

The police have now widened their investigation to include two cases of murder.

On Sunday police visited a site of interest around eight kilometres away from Mooi River.

Search and rescue officers with sniffer dogs helped comb the area but the search came up empty-handed.

Forensic pathologists were also on scene.

KZN Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo confirmed that the suspects were arrested by the police.

We are still investigating and we won’t stop until we find the right suspects and the couple or their bodies.

The second man who was arrested is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Teen’s kidnapping: Another accused added to Pietermaritzburg case

Mhlongo did not respond to queries on why the first man had been released by the time of publication.