Security called on disruptive member during uMngeni Mpac meeting

Londiwe Xulu

Security had to be called in to a recent Municipal Public Accounts Committee (Mpac) meeting in uMngeni after a member allegedly disrupted the meeting.

Mpac chairperson Hazel Lake said the representative member continually disrupted the meeting, saying Lake wasn’t conducting the meeting correctly as the chairperson.

She said she has since written to the speaker of the council asking her to investigate the member’s conduct.

We called security to escort him out, but when they arrived, he stopped and was then allowed to stay in the meeting. During the meeting, we were questioning the supply chain manager about the expenditure on the two projects from the previous term, but [the member] kept disrupting.

We will not stand for anyone who wants to disrupt the functions of this crucial committee that oversees the use of ratepayers’ funds.

Lake said the committee was investigating expenditures on several projects from the last term of office.

The two projects are the Curry’s Post cemetery guardhouse, which cost R2,7 million, and the multipurpose centre in Ward 11 in Mpophomeni, which cost the municipality R8 million.

Lake said the expenditure on the Curry’s Post cemetery project was more than it should have cost. She said at the moment, the solar panel and borehole were not even working.

We never managed to get to the crux of what the expenditure was because there were some disputes. There seems to be a lot of disagreement about the value of what was spent.

She added that they consulted an independent quantity surveyor, who confirmed the municipality did spend more than the value of the work. Last year, the DA had said the project shouldn’t have cost anything more than R450 000 according to their calculations.

We have asked specific questions in writing, which must be answered properly in the next Mpac meeting. The questions were sent to the municipal manager to make sure we get all the answers required.

Lake said in the meeting they also questioned the expenditure on a multi-purpose centre in ward 11 in Mpophomeni. She said that there was nothing wrong with the centre, but that it was not worth R8 million.

The councillor was accused of escalating the amount for the project by interfering. At the Mpac meeting, we were trying to figure out if the councillor did escalate the amount but it was difficult to get to that point because of the disruptions.

Ward 11 councillor Thulani Mthalane said he could not comment on what he hadn’t been informed on.

I’m still waiting for them to provide me with evidence of my influence in writing.

Meanwhile, Lake said the Mpac passed a resolution to get advice from experts and legal teams whenever they needed to do this.

She said going forward, the Mpac committee will be getting legal advice and roping in experts when needed.