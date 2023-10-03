Security guard killed in Durban CIT heist

By Akheel Sewsunker

A cash in transit (CIT) heist in the south of Durban, resulted in the death of one security guard on Tuesday morning.

According to ALS paramedics who attended to the scene, they responded to numerous calls about the robbery.

“Just after 9am this morning, ALS paramedics received numerous calls about a cash in transit robbery that occurred on the M35, south of Durban. Paramedics arrived on scene to find SAPS had cordoned off the area. Paramedics were [directed] to an armed cash van lying on its side, [at the entrance] to a private property,” said ALS paramedics.

They added that one person was killed and two others were injured.

“Paramedics assessed the scene and found three guards had injured in the robbery. One man believed to be in his 30s, had sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

Another security officer sustained critical injuries and was stabilised on scene by ALS paramedics before the call was made to the Netcare 911 Aeromedical helicopter to airlift the guard to a level 1 trauma facility for the urgent care that he required. The third security officer sustained moderate injuries and is currently being treated by ALS paramedics.

The events leading up to the robbery are unknown, however, SAPS is in attendance and investigating.

The M35 was closed for SAPS to conduct investigations.