Security guard shot in alleged robbery

By Witness Reporter

A security guard was shot in an alleged robbery in Musgrave, Durban, on Monday morning.

According to ALS Paramedics, who were on scene, the security guard was shot in an alleged robbery.

“Around 9am this morning, ALS paramedics received numerous calls of a shooting incident in the Musgrave area of Durban.

“Paramedics arrived to find SAPS already in attendance and were shown a security officer who was shot in his abdomen as a result of an alleged robbery that had occurred,” said ALS paramedics.

The man was stabilised and transported to a hospital for further treatment.



The incident is currently under investigation by police.