Security guards shot during Highflats robbery

Londiwe Xulu

Two security officers are recovering following a shootout with armed robbers in Highflats, near Ixopo, on Sunday night.

A truck driver who was inside his parked truck near the scene is also recovering from gunshot wounds.

KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said it is alleged that at about 11 pm on Sunday, a group of armed men broke into a business premises in Highflats and stole an undisclosed amount of cash as well as other items before fleeing.

“While fleeing, they spotted a security vehicle. The suspects opened fire, wounding two security guards and a truck driver who was seated in his truck,” said Naicker.

He added that charges of attempted murder and robbery were opened at the Highflats police station for investigation. No arrests have been made.

Over 10 armed men broke into a Highlands supermarket

According to Shaheen Suleiman of Magma Security and Investigations, there were over 10 armed men that broke into a supermarket at the Highlands and bombed a safe.

Despite joint forces from different security companies and the police, the men managed to flee the scene with the money from the safe.

Magma assisted the police and the security companies that were at the scene as backup since the armed men were shooting at them. The two security officers that were shot were from one of the security companies that were at the scene

The two security officers that were shot work for Mjayeli Security Services.

They were allegedly spotted by the robbers and the shootout started. Attempts to get comments from the security company were unsuccessful.

Business owners in the area said they were shocked to hear a shop close to theirs was robbed. They said that there had been a rise in crime in the small rural village.

“We have had several robberies at some of the shops in the area in the past months, sometimes during the day. They would walk in and order customers and staff to lie on the floor while they take whatever they want,” said a business owner.

We have security companies in the area that have been helpful in curbing crime. Yesterday some of the shops were cleaning up broken glass that was shattered during the shootout with the robbers, security officers and the police. Even though a shop owner lost out on stock and money, we are thankful all the shops were closed

Suleiman said since we are getting closer to the festive season, there has been an increase in crime like house robberies, armed robberies and cash-in-transit heists.

“Criminals don’t want to spend Christmas in jail and are rather doing all these crimes now,” said Suleiman.