Security in place for voter registration

There will be constant monitoring of crime hotspot areas in Durban, Pietermaritzburg and Zululand during the voter registration weekend, said the KZN MEC for Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka on Friday.

He said the crime hotspots are Inanda, KwaMashu, Umlazi, Hammarsdale, Plessislaer and KwaNongoma.

You will appreciate that our province, unlike others, has a very peculiar situation of experiencing political intolerance, which at times escalates to political killings. We know that during this coming weekend, the voter registration process will trigger a hive of political activities in the province, where political parties will be mobilising people to go out in their numbers to register.

As part of the integrated security plan, Hlomuka said the department and provincial justice crime prevention and security cluster (JCPS) will ensure strong police visibility in all 4 973 voting stations that will be opened over the voter registration weekend, November 18 and 19.

Voting stations have been categorised according to their risk and threat assessment, with 173 regarded as high risk, 762 as medium risk and 4 074 as low risk.

“A total of over 24 000 security personnel will be deployed throughout the province. Resources such as high-calibre vehicles and aircrafts are also deployed as part of the operational plan. Some of the areas of concern which were flagged during the security preparation include political violence, intra and inter-party conflict, community protests, acts of criminality, taxi-related conflict and, lastly, adverse weather conditions,” said Hlomuka.

The MEC said community policing forums and community crime prevention associations will be activated to remain vigilant and detect potential violent surges during the voter registration weekend.

The provincial and district multi-party political intervention committee will also be activated for urgent political intervention.

The security plan entails patrolling at and around voter registration stations, static deployment at identified high risk voter registration stations, deployment of roving teams to respond to critical incidents. crowd management capacities to respond to planned and spontaneous gatherings as well as investigation capacity to attend to crime scenes and respond to cases and intelligence gathering.

Hlomuka also appealed to all citizens of KZN to come out in numbers and take part in the upcoming voter registration weekend.

He said he was confident that law enforcement will maintain a high level of safety and security for all the people of KZN.

“We also want to assure all IEC staff that their safety and wellbeing will be a priority during the voter registration weekend. We appeal to all participating political parties to be agents of peace and harmony during this period. Parties should encourage their supporters to come in numbers to register to vote, without infringing on the rights of members of different political persuasion.

“We remain committed to encouraging and ensuring political tolerance by individuals and parties whether before, during or after the election period.”