Security officer attacked by protestors

Witness Reporter

A security officer was injured when he was attacked by protestors near the N2 M1 in the Durban South area on Sunday night.

According to Emer-G-med paramedics spokesperson Kyle van Reenen, Netcare 911 was also on scene with them.

The security officer sustained a fractured arm when a brick was thrown at his patrol vehicle by protesters in the Link Road area.

Van Reenen added that the officer was treated and stabilised on scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care.