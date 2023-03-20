Security officer attacked by protestors

A security officer was injured when he was attacked by protestors near the N2 M1 in the Durban South area on Sunday night.
According to Emer-G-med paramedics spokesperson Kyle van Reenen, Netcare 911 was also on scene with them.
The security officer sustained a fractured arm when a brick was thrown at his patrol vehicle by protesters in the Link Road area.
Van Reenen added that the officer was treated and stabilised on scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care.