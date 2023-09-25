News

News

By Witness Reporter
1 minute read
25 Sep 2023
10:17

Security officer shot dead in Durban

By Witness Reporter

A tussle broke out between a security officer and a guest resulting in the security officer being shot.

File image.

A security guard was shot dead at a well-known holiday resort in the Durban Point area on Sunday night, allegedly by a guest after an altercation.

Kyle van Reenen, spokesperson for Emer-G-Med, said the incident happened around 10pm at the residential high-rise building in the point area.

“A tussle broke out between a security officer and a guest resulting in the security officer being shot.

“His colleagues rushed him to Addington Hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival,” said Van Reenen.

ALSO READ | ‘A comrade kills another comrade’ says Mbalula

He said the SAPS were in attendance and would investigate the matter further.

READ MORE
Exciting giveaways on offer as Liberty Midlands Mall turns 20

*This is a developing story.