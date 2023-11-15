Serial Pietermaritzburg cat burglar arrested

By Zama Myeza

An elusive cat burglar believed to be behind a spate of city centre burglaries was nabbed on Monday by a local security company responding to an alarm activation at a business in Boom Street.

The city centre has been plagued by a series of late-night and early-morning break-ins at both business and residential properties.

The suspect managed to evade security gates, burglar bars and in some cases, alarm systems. However, early on Monday morning, an alarm was activated at a property in Boom Street monitored by local security company Mi7.

ALSO READ | Burglars caught in the act

Mi7 National Group spokesperson, Colin David, said multiple alarm sensors were triggered, indicating a burglary in progress. He said the company dispatched several units that were placed strategically around the property.

Our officers surrounded the property, blocking off all exit routes. Another unit entered to conduct a search and while doing so, heard movement on the roof. READ MORE Suspended Umzinyathi mayor says court case a ‘waste of time’

The suspect managed to climb off the roof and then fled on foot before scaling the property wall. Mi7 security officers chased him on foot and eventually apprehended him. He was found in possession of a backpack containing various housebreaking tools and a change of clothes.

“The first report of these burglaries was about three weeks ago and a week later we launched an operation to catch the suspect, given the steep increase in the number of alarms activated and cases reported. The general modus was entering properties through the roofs,” said David.

He said the suspect would steal anything of value, including TVs, tools, speakers and in one instance money in a cash register.

Just over a month ago, a burglar entered The Witness offices in Hoosen Haffejee Street.

ALSO READ | Two alleged cop killers abandon their bail application

The suspect gained access to the first floor management wing through the roof but fled without stealing anything, after having been disturbed by on-site security.

Two weeks ago, a burglar gained access to a residential apartment in the same area.

The owner’s sleep was disturbed when he heard a noise in his bedroom and when he woke he was confronted by the suspect, who had been rummaging through his belongings. A scuffle ensued as the resident, a well-known insurance broker, tried to apprehend the suspect, who fought back, kicking him in his ribs before fleeing the scene.

Residents and business owners in the vicinity welcomed news that the cat burglar had been caught.

Walter Mans, the manager at Bosch Diesel Service-Hughies Diesel Service said the business had recently been a victim of burglary, despite having security systems.

“They broke into our store and stole a car radiator that was in one of the cars in the shop. This has affected us as we do not know what to do to protect our business any-more. We have alarm systems in place, long and sharp fencing but it does not seem to stop these criminals. We just live with the hope that when you report to work the next day that nothing has been stolen in your business,” he said.

Mans added that he was thankful for the efforts of local security companies and crime-fighting groups for addressing the spate of crime in the city centre.

ALSO READ | Suspected burglar shot dead by tenant in Ottawa

The chairperson of the Business Fighting Crime, Kantha Naidoo pleaded with businesses to ensure that they have all the necessary safety procedures in place to ensure that their businesses are safe.

This situation is escalating again. I appeal to businesses to ensure that their premises are properly numbered so that emergency vehicles can get to them. Businesses also need to be vigilant and have proper security in place.

“We are heading into the silly season and crime will rise. We need to ensure that we take necessary precautions. Businesses who have drop safes should do regular drops to reduce risk. Check that your panic buttons and other crime deterrent equipment are functioning.

“Please ensure that the crime is reported as failure to do so only results in less monitoring of an area that may potentially be a hotspot,” said Naidoo.