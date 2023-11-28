Series of stabbings and murders shock community

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Mystery surrounds the events leading up to the death of Senzo Siboni (25) at a tavern in Sacca informal settlement in the early hours of Saturday.

According to SAPS, Sibobi and his girlfriend had gone to buy meat at the local shisanyama and tavern.

On their arrival, Sibobi saw a group of friends standing at the back of the tavern and went to talk to them.

The girlfriend went to the counter to buy meat.

A few minutes later, Sibobi called his girlfriend to quickly come to the veranda.

When she got there, Sibobi was holding his neck on the right side and told her he had been stabbed.

He collapsed and died on scene without explaining what had happened to him. He sustained a stab wound on the right side of his neck.

Community policing forum chairperson Thembinkosi Gwala said this latest incident has sparked fear in the community as murders have become a common occurrence most weekends in the area.

These constant murders, followed by no arrests, are going to make people want to take the law into their own hands. We need to have light so that there is more visibility. That will help in terms of locating suspects easily.

“This incident has left the community reeling in shock and questioning their safety,” said Gwala.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said a case of murder has been opened for investigation and no one has been arrested yet.

He added that the motive is unknown at this stage.