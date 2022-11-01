Service provider claims that he was harassed by ‘bullying’ bodyguard

Chris Ndaliso

A service provider based in the Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Municipality is accusing the political leadership of failing to protect him from a bullying bodyguard.

Sibusiso Mbatha was contracted to provide catering services at a meeting of the political principals of the municipality held at the Bulwer Community Centre recently.

Mbatha alleges that on arrival at the venue, council speaker Sifiso Poswa’s bodyguard verbally abused him, and forced him to turn back and leave his licensed firearm in his car, even though this is against the law.

All this, according to Mbatha, happened in the presence of his employees and his wife.

He then reported this to the municipal political and administrative leadership of the municipality and requested a formal apology from the bodyguard, which the leadership failed to facilitate.

“He [bodyguard] instructed me to leave my licensed firearm in my vehicle, which is illegal. When I asked him why, he started to push me telling me that he is not scared of my firearm and that I am a nobody. I obliged and locked the firearm in my vehicle, which is against the law of licensed firearms,” said Mbatha.

He said when he returned to the venue, the bodyguard again approached and started swearing at him.

All this aggression and verbal abuse happened in the presence of my wife and employees. One of the bodyguards intervened and pleaded with him to stop the attack, as he was about to get physical. I have reported this to the speaker, mayor and the municipal manager, and demanded an apology. I have not reported this to the police, and I have only briefed my lawyers but said I need to give the municipality an opportunity to resolve the matter rather than dragging it to the police and the courts.

He said numerous phone calls and messages, which The Witness has seen, drew a blank as he tried to follow up on his case. After the attempts, Mbatha said Poswa called him to get his side of the story.

He apologised for what happened to me. I asked him to get me a written apology. Days passed without the written apology. I then decided to call Nyameko Mhlongo, the owner of the security company and employer of the bodyguard, and told him about my ordeal in the hands of his employee. He advised me to write a formal complaint letter. As a citizen of NDZ, I feel the political leadership in the municipality failed to protect me from an aggressor whose behaviour was unwarranted. He defamed my character, intimidated me, obstructed me from performing my duty and attempted to assault me.

The bodyguard’s employer Mhlongo said his company could not institute disciplinary action against the guard, as there was no evidence of physical contact between the two men.

Mhlongo said their duty is to ensure the safety of their clients and where [political] principals gather, there should be no firearms allowed in the premises.

The rule is that if one has a legal firearm on his person, then one has to return home and lock the weapon in the safe. It would seem that these two men know each other locally and it seems they have personal issues.

NDZ municipal speaker Poswa yesterday told The Witness that they were “sad” that the matter had escalated to this level. He said they were of the view that this had been resolved during a meeting they’d had last week.

“Mbatha was present in the meeting and the bodyguard was also present and an apology was conveyed. We questioned his reason for wanting a written apology over the verbal apology,” said Poswa.

He said if Mbatha was turned away he should have called any political office bearer to come and mediate without his having to leave his firearm in the car.

Mbatha said since he was made to write a formal complaint, he did not see why the municipality would refuse to give him a written apology.