Seven injured in N3 accident

By Akheel Sewsunker

Seven people were injured after a truck and vehicle collided on the N3 Pietermaritzburg bound at the top of Key Ridge, west of Durban, on Monday morning.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the accident happened around 6 am.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find chaos as multiple casualties lay next to the national freeway.

“The patients had sustained various injuries ranging from moderate to serious and immediately more ambulances and advanced Life Support Paramedics were dispatched to the scene,” said Jamieson.

He said those who were injured were taken to a nearby hospital.