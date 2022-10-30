Seven killed in a crash in Escourt, KwaZulu-Natal

Witness Reporter

Seven people were killed when a taxi and a car they were travelling in caught fire after colliding on Wembezi Road near Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday evening.

The seven people died at the scene before the arrival of emergency services while others were treated at the scene and taken to the hospital.

KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service reported that both vehicles were on fire.

“Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that 15 patients had sustained injuries ranging from serious to critical,” said ambulance spokesperson, Chantel Botha.

The cause of the collision is still unknown.