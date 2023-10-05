Seven nabbed for a string of robberies and murder

By Witness Reporter

Seven men were arrested after they were positively linked to a number of robberies, hijackings and murder in the KwaMashu, Ndwedwe, Tongaat, Nsuze and Umhlali areas.

KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said a multi-disciplinary intelligence-led operation involving the police and private security companies resulted in the arrests.

He said five people were arrested in three different locations in Tongaat on Wednesday.

“Preliminary investigation has positively linked one of the suspects with the fatal shooting of a tracking company officer and a case of armed robbery where a security company vehicle and a firearm were stolen.”

He said the suspects were found in possession of two firearms and several rounds of ammunition, numerous vehicle number plates, house-breaking implements as well as suspected stolen property.

Netshiunda said follow-up information led the tracking and tracing team to Besters area where a bakkie which was reported hijacked in Nsuze last month was recovered.

He said two men were arrested for being in possession of a hijacked vehicle and investigations are underway to ascertain if the two men could not be linked to other crimes.

“The suspects are also believed to be a gang of criminals who are behind hijackings along the R614 route and a spate of house robberies in Nsuze area. The suspects will appear in court soon,” said Netshiunda.