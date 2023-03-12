Seventy-two arrested in Umgungundlovu SAPS weekend operation

Lethiwe Makhanya

A total of 72 people were arrested during the weekend operation that was conducted by police of all stations under Umgungundlovu District.

The suspects were arrested for different cases which includes murder, rape, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition, theft, business and home robbery, assault with an intent to grievous bodily harm, possession of suspected stolen property and others.

ALSO READ | Pietermaritzburg cop hailed for taking down violent criminals

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said these arrests were made on Saturday and Sunday.

He said during the operation police focused on stop and search and showing visibility.

This is small, there is still more that is coming. There is a lot that the police can still do. We want to see more arrests on possession of firearms and ammunition, because we know that in most of the crimes that are happening firearms are always involved. There are still more firearms in the community that we need to find. READ MORE Ramaphosa lays wreaths for struggle heroes in PMB

He said even though there are arrests that are made during the week, the weekend operations always yield good results and they are going to continue with them.