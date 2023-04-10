Several parts of KZN without power due to storms

By Witness Reporter

Eskom lost supply to several areas around KwaZulu-Natal due to heavy rains and strong winds that swept through the province on Sunday night.

Areas mostly affected include the northern and southern parts of KZN, as well as the Midlands.

Eskom said technicians have been deployed, but restoration may take longer than usual due to access problems.

“We urge affected customers to treat all electrical installations as live while plans to restore electricity supply are currently being implemented.”

How to report power outages

To report Eskom supply issues, customers are encouraged to use Alfred the Chatbot by connecting to http://alfred.eskom.co.za/chatroom/.

Alternatively, download the MyEskom Customer App. The power utility said both these channels allow users to log a fault and immediately obtain a reference number needed to track progress on the fault. Customers may also report the faults at the Contact Centre 08600 37566 or email: customerservices@eskom.co.za.