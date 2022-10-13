Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of KZN

Nosipho Gumede

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for thunderstorms with strong damaging winds, severe lightning and heavy rainfall in parts of KZN on Thursday.

According to the weather services, the affected parts include the Umzinyathi, Ilembe and the King Cetshwayo areas. Heavy rainfall is also expected over the north-western parts on Friday afternoon.

Weather forecaster Ayanda Nsele said heat is one of the ingredients that make thunderstorms possible.

She added that the summer season is the peak thunderstorm season and we should expect more thunderstorms when summer starts.

Weekend Weather Outlook

Meanwhile, Friday’s weather looks like it will be getting cooler with a maximum of 29 degrees.

“It will be partly cloudy at first, with showers and thundershowers in the afternoon and after sunset.

“Temperatures will continue to decrease on Saturday with a maximum of 19 degrees, with chances of slight rain in the afternoon and after sunset,” read the statement.