Severe thunderstorms expected for parts of KZN

Witness Reporter

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in most parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday afternoon.

This is according to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), who on Friday issued a yellow level 2 warning for thunderstorms in the afternoon, extending to the night.

ALSO READ | Yellow level two storm warning for KZN

The weather office said some of these storms are expected to be severe over the western and northern parts of KZN and the Midlands.

Some of these areas have received significant rain over the past few days, meaning the ground is saturated and more rain may result in flooding.

They said the storms are also expected to be accompanied by excessive lightning, hail and strong, damaging winds.

Residents are warned of chances of localised flooding of settlements, low lying roads and bridges and localised damage to infrastructure.

There may also be severe lightning which can possibly result in localised fire incidents, injuries to humans and livestock.

Difficult driving conditions can also exacerbate the possibility of motor vehicle accidents.

Drivers are urged to drive carefully and plan trips accordingly.