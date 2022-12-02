Severe thunderstorms for parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Friday

Stephanie Saville

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned residents in parts of KwaZulu-Natal of a band of severe thunderstorms.

An impact based weather warning said a band of thunderstorms was observed over the south-western parts of KZN from Friday afternoon into the evening with more thunderstorms still expected to develop and drift towards the east.

“These storms are expected to be accompanied by strong winds, heavy downpours, hail and excessive lightning,” said Saws.

They warned that areas which could see a high likelihood of minor impacts from the thunderstorms included the following municipalities: Dr N. Dlamini-Zuma – Underberg, Greater Kokstad, Impendle, Ingwe, Inkosi Langalibalele – Sobabili, Mpofana – Giants Castle, Mpofana – Mooi River, Richmond, The Msunduzi, Ubuhlebezwe, uMngeni, UMuziwabantu and Umzimkhulu.

They warned that the impact of the thunderstorms could include localised flooding of roads and low-lying bridges, localised damage to infrastructure, settlements, vehicles, and injuries to livelihood and livestock due to hail.

Severe lightning could also possibly result in localised fire incidents, injuries to humans and livestock. They also warned of injuries due to flying debris.

Saws warned residents in these municipalities to avoid travelling on bridges and roads in low lying areas as these may be susceptible to flooding and there may be sinkholes.

“Avoid outdoor activities as hail, wind and flooding may result in injuries and death. Avoid being in an open field as there may be flying debris.

“If possible, stay indoors well clear of windows, shelter pets, and cover vehicles.”

The warning for severe weather would remain in effect until 10pm on Friday night, according to Saws.