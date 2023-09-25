News

News

By Witness Reporter
1 minute read
25 Sep 2023
15:08

Severe thunderstorms, strong winds expected in KZN

By Witness Reporter

Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected in parts of KZN, which may lead to strong damaging winds.

rain-jpeg
Photo: iStock

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms expected over the western parts and midlands of KwaZulu-Natal on Monday afternoon.

The weather office said scattered showers and thundershowers are expected in parts of KZN, which may lead to strong damaging winds.

ALSO READ | Suspected hitmen arrested moments after killing a woman

Areas expected to be affected include Alfred Duma – Indala, Alfred Duma – Ladysmith, Dannhauser, Dr N. Dlamini-Zuma – Underberg, eMdlangeni, Emdumeni, Greater Kokstad, Impendle, Ingwe, Inkosi Langalibalele – Estcourt, Inkosi Langalibalele – Sobabili, Mpofana – Giants Castle, Mpofana – Mooi River, Msinga, Newcastle, Nkandla, Nquthu, Okhahlamba, Msunduzi, Ubuhlebezwe, uMngeni, uMshwathi, uMziwabantu, Umvoti and Umzimkhulu.

Residents are warned that the weather conditions may cause localised damage to infrastructure, settlements and livestock.

Read more on these topics