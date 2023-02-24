Tropical cyclone ‘Freddy’: Good news for SA

Witness Reporter

For the past two days, Tropical Cyclone “Freddy” has moved briskly westward, across the southern part of the Mozambique Channel, towards the coastline of Mozambique.

On Friday, the South African Weather Service (Saws) said as expected, Freddy has steadily intensified throughout this period, drawing energy from the very warm ocean surface.

“At the time of writing, this system will imminently be making landfall on the Mozambican coast, between the towns of Vilankulos and Maxixe.

“Sustained winds in association with the vortex, or ‘eye’ of the system are of the order of 89 to 118 km/h, hence there is a high likelihood of wind damage to the built environment along the coast and adjacent interior as ‘Freddy’ makes landfall.

“Moreover, there is a high risk of windblown debris, such as corrugated iron sheeting, causing serious injury to humans and livestock.”

Despite Freddy arriving on the Mozambican coast as a severe tropical storm, the weather office said this system is widely expected to begin weakening and decaying overland during the weekend, as it begins to dominate the atmospheric circulation of southern Mozambique, just eastwards of the Lowveld region of South Africa.

“Residents of southern Mozambique are therefore urged to be acutely aware that a spell of torrential tropical rainfall and sustained windiness is likely to affect a significant part of southern Mozambique during the latter half of Friday and extending throughout the coming weekend.

“Moreover, major rivers in southern Mozambique will soon be in flood, further exacerbating the situation. Communities living along the banks of these regions should therefore evacuate to higher ground at an early stage.”

Rainfall prospects for South Africa

Given the proximity of the overland remnants of ‘Freddy’ this weekend, the weather office said the good news for South Africa is that the current consensus of a range of numeric weather prediction (NWP) models, is that Freddy will have very localised and limited impact upon South Africa in the days ahead.

“The only province where there is a significant risk of direct impact, in terms of heavy rain, flooding or wind damage, is for the very eastern districts of Limpopo province, in particular, Vhembe as well as Mopani.

“These districts, including the northern half of the Kruger National Park (KNP) will be on the edge or periphery of the heavy rain area alluded to in the previous.”

Consequently, the South African Weather Service has issued a level 5 orange warning, in terms of Saws Impact-Based Warnings system for the easternmost sections of Vhembe and Mopani respectively.

What exactly does a Level 5 warning imply?

“This level of warning is associated with a moderate likelihood of significant impacts. Adjacent to the orange level 5 warning area, the remainder of the lowveld regions of Limpopo and Mpumalanga, as well as the Escarpment region of Limpopo are included in a low-level warning, namely a level 2 yellow warning for heavy rain and localised flooding.”

Saws said the high levels of uncertainty surrounding the movement and intensity of such tropical systems, especially when they move overland, remain a challenge for forecasters worldwide.

Hence Saws has reassured the public that the weather office, in consultation with national and provincial disaster management structures, will continue to closely monitor developments on a 24/7 basis and will issue regular updates in this regard, across a variety of media and social media platforms.