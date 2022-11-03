Shell provides over 200 households with solar power

Londiwe Xulu

Over 200 households in a rural area of Estcourt in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands now have electricity after petrol company Shell installed solar systems.

Shell invested R7,5 million in the solar power installation project and said more households are to benefit next year.

The company is also celebrating 120 years in the country. Shell Companies chair in South Africa, Hloniphizwe Mtolo, said their contribution was to address the common issue of access to energy in many parts of South Africa through its Access to Energy (A2E) initiative by providing solar powered installations.

He said the solar panels power TVs, fridges and laptops, and charge some electrical devices.

This reduces some level of inconvenience the community was facing due to the lack of electrification in their area- ultimately contributing to powering lives in practical ways

One of the beneficiaries, Octavia Gabela, said having electricity feels like a dream and they are very pleased. “We can connect our fridges, TVs, and my grandchildren can study at night. I am very happy,” she said.

Mtolo said that while conducting research, KZN emerged as the province with the lowest electrification levels in the country, with particularly low access in rural communities.

He added that as an organisation, they look forward to a future with less of a carbon footprint and more communities with access to energy.

ALSO READ | Letters | Eskom charge to solar users is ridiculous

The mayor of Inkosi Langalibelele Municipality, Mduduzi Myeza, said the pilot project is now nearing its end, with over 180 solar home systems having been installed.

Myeza added: “It is also worth mentioning that since inception, this labour-intensive project has created over 100 job opportunities for the community.