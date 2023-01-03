Shock over New Year’s Day double murder in Imbali

Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Police have appealed for information about a New Year’s Day double murder which has sent shock waves through the community of Imbali Unit BB in Pietermaritzburg.

According to the police, a fight broke out near a local tuck shop on Sunday at around 2 pm and resulted in the deaths of Khanyisani Zakwe (27) and Bongumusa Ndlovu (36).

During the fight, gunshots were allegedly fired from the crowd and hit Zakwe, who died a few metres away from the scene.

Ndlovu, who sustained stab wounds at the same scene, was rushed to Imbalenhle clinic, but was declared dead on his arrival there.

Community policing forum (CPF) chairperson in the area Slovo Zondi said they heard that two men had an argument and stabbed each other.

There were also gunshots fired. He added it’s still unknown what led to the argument. “This incident has left the community reeling in shock.

It has affected us a lot. When we arrived on the scene we didn’t find concrete information. Together with our ward councillor we will follow up on what led to this incident,” said Zondi.

A resident, who didn’t want to be named for safety reasons, said they are saddened and disturbed by the incident.

“It’s painful to start the new year with such a horrific incident.”

We sympathise with the families who have lost their loved ones. We hope that the police will play their role to ensure that the killers are found

Police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said the police are investigating a double murder case. “No one has been arrested as yet.

We appeal to members of the public who might have information which will assist in finding suspects to come forward,’ he said.