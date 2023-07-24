Shooting at state witness’s home delays Zandile Gumede trial

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The fraud and corruption trial of Zandile Gumede and 21 others was postponed to Friday as a key witness was “threatened” at the weekend.

According to state prosecutor Ashika Lucken, a shot was fired through the bedroom window of a witness and city official who was meant to testify this week.

According to the state, the incident took place on Saturday and though the witness and her family were unharmed, it has raised concerns with other witnesses and city officials regarding their safety.

Gumede and the others face several charges, including conspiracy to commit corruption, corruption, fraud, money laundering, racketeering, contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act and contravention of the Municipal Systems Act — for the multimillion-rand Durban Solid Waste (DSW) fraud and corruption amounting to more than R300 million.

The trial returned to court last week and was adjourned after the completion of cross-examinations of key witness Shawn Hitler who still works at the eThekwini City Integrity and Investigations Unit (CIIU).

Lucken said certain measures were expected to be put in place by the police to calm the situation down.

The defence supported the investigations into the threats by the police.

There were also some delays caused by the changing of legal representatives of two of the accused.