Shooting in Bluff leaves one injured

By Witness Reporter

A shooting in Carlton Avenue in Fynnlands, Bluff, has left one person in serious condition.

According to ALS Paramedics, who were on scene, the man sustained a serious gunshot wound.

Paramedics arrived on the scene to find SAPS in attendance. One man believed to be in his forties had sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was in a serious condition and stabilised on scene before being rushed to a nearby hospital for the further care that he required.

They added that at this stage the events leading up to the shooting is unknown, however SAPS will be investigating further.