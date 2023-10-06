News

By Akheel Sewsunker
6 Oct 2023
Shooting in Umlazi leaves two dead

Two men were killed in a shooting on the Mangusuthu Highway near the Magistrates Court on Friday morning. Durban Metro and ALS Paramedics on scene. Photo: ALS Paramedics

Two men were killed in a shooting on the Mangosuthu Highway near the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning.

According to ALS Paramedics, they arrived at the scene to find the two men died.

“ALS Paramedics arrived on scene to find SAPS. The area had been cordoned off by members. Paramedics assessed the two men who were found seated in a car and found them to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds.”

Unfortunately both men had succumbed to their injuries and were declared dead on the scene,” said ALS Paramedics.

They added that at this stage the events leading up to the shooting are unknown, however SAPS will be investigating further.

