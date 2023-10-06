Shooting in Umlazi leaves two dead

By Akheel Sewsunker

Two men were killed in a shooting on the Mangosuthu Highway near the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning.

According to ALS Paramedics, they arrived at the scene to find the two men died.

“ALS Paramedics arrived on scene to find SAPS. The area had been cordoned off by members. Paramedics assessed the two men who were found seated in a car and found them to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds.”

Unfortunately both men had succumbed to their injuries and were declared dead on the scene,” said ALS Paramedics.

They added that at this stage the events leading up to the shooting are unknown, however SAPS will be investigating further.