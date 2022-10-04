Shooting of German tourist a reminder to prioritise tourist safety, says tourism sector

Witness Reporter

The South African tourism sector is devastated by the news of the fatal shooting of a German tourist in Mpumalanga on Monday.

Mpumalanga police said four tourists were ambushed by armed men in a VW Caddy on Monday afternoon. The tourists were travelling in a Hyundai H1 on Numbi Road in White River, and were en route to Numbi Gate at Mdluli Safari Lodge.

The assailants told the tourists to open the vehicle doors, but when one tourist locked all the doors, he was shot in the upper body through the window. The tourist died at the scene.

South African Tourism Acting CEO, Themba Khumalo, conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the tourist who was killed in this incident.

“We call on law enforcement agencies to find the perpetrators of this violent crime as soon as possible,” he said.

Khumalo said South Africa receives a large number of tourists from Germany and this is one of the ways in which our tourism sector has been able to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As a sector, we are aware that crime tops the list of factors that tourists have raised as a concern when choosing South Africa as a destination.

“It was with this in mind that at a recent gathering of tourism industry leaders the sector called for South Africa’s security cluster to help us in bolstering tourism safety and acting fast against acts of criminality that affect the sector’s potential.”

“We wish to express our sympathy and extend our support to the family and friends who have had such a devastating experience in our country.

“South Africans are welcoming people and this criminal behaviour is inconsistent with our warm and welcoming spirit which is our innate way of life. The protection of all tourists is immensely important to us and therefore we continue to consult the South African Police Services and all related authorities in this regard,” said Khumalo.

Khumalo’s sentiments have been echoed by the CEO of the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA), Tshfhiwa Tshivhengwa, who said “Violence against tourists is equivalent to economic crimes such as stealing copper cables and gold, and something must be done urgently.”

Tshivhengwa said their teams will meet with the security cluster to discuss ways in which plans to ensure tourist safety are fast-tracked ahead of our very busy summer holiday season.

“South Africa has everything that any tourist would want to see. The Mpumalanga province boasts quaint and charming small towns, amazing safari experiences and iconic landscapes.

“This, and more, is what visitors from various parts of the world come to experience in our country. It is important that we make sure visitors to our country feel safe to enjoy our wide variety of tourism experiences and establishments,” he said.