Shooting: One woman killed, another injured in Scottsville

Lethiwe Makhanya

Jollity turned to tragedy for a group of friends in Scottsville after one of them was shot dead and another left injured on Saturday night.

The six women were attacked at their friend’s rented home where they were socialising after attending the Doek On Fleek All White Picnic event.

Sithokozile Dlamini (39) died at the scene. According to Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala, the shooting took place at around 8.30 pm.

He said the women had left the event at around 7 pm.

Women shot by unknown suspicious man

He said they all went to Scottsville where one of them was renting a place.

He said after some time they noticed that he was not leaving and the women decided to go outside and check what he wanted.

Gwala said after some time they noticed that he was not leaving and the women decided to go outside and check what he wanted.

“When they went out, shots were fired.”

One woman died after being shot in the stomach and the other was shot in the left thigh.

The other four women ran and hid in the toilet inside the house when they heard shots being fired.

He said after shooting the two women, the unknown man went to the house and demanded that they open up for him.



He took cell phones and told them [friends] to go and check on the other two friends and he fled the scene.

“Police are investigating a case of murder, attempted murder and robbery. No one has been arrested,” Gwala said.