Two shot dead in Pietermaritzburg CBD

Akheel Sewsunker

A shooting in Church Street on Thursday left two people dead and the road closed to motorists as the police tried to piece together what had happened.

One man was declared dead on the scene and the other died a short while later while on the way to hospital.

Details of what exactly unfolded and why were still sketchy on Thursday.

The Witness was able to establish that the shooting took place inside a shop.

The man targeted was shot, as well as an innocent shopkeeper. The suspects then ran out of the shop and have not yet been arrested.

Afana Richard, the shopkeeper at the store where the shooting took place, said he saw the shooter leave the store.

“I was in the tavern next door and I saw the shooter run after the shots were fired,” said Richard.

The crime scene. Video: Nwabiso Dlamini

The shop owner, Pavlos Abuca, said he was in shock after hearing the news that people were shot.

I was meeting someone at Liberty Midlands Mall. I received a phone call telling me what happened at my shop and when I heard the news my legs went weak. I tried to drive as fast as I could to get back to the shop. When I arrived here, I saw the two security guards and a dead body [lying] in the shop.

He said his shopkeeper was also shot in the store.

They told me that when he was shot, he went into the back of the shop, where he fell down. They took him to a hospital but I don’t know which one.

The workers in the store next door said they heard gunshots towards lunchtime and hid out of fear.

“I heard gunshots and we saw people running out of the shop and onto the street. The shop was full of students. The students were rushing out of the store,” said a worker, who asked not to be named out of fear for his safety.

Dead man identified as ‘Lucky’

One of the dead men has been identified as a man who was known in the area as “Lucky”.

Why would they shoot Lucky? He was an innocent man. He has a wife and two kids in Polokwane and he went home recently to see them.

Workers on Church Street described him as a good, hardworking man.

“Lucky found work wherever he could. I remember when he brought his wife and kids to meet me.”

Crime in the area

The worker added that crime in this part of town has always been a problem.

There is always something happening here on Church Street. In November, there was a shooting here as well. Every day people are being robbed of their phones. We see them running down the road. Every Monday when we come to work, we find out that something has happened over the weekend; someone either got shot or stabbed. The police don’t help. They arrest some people, but the same night these people are back on the streets

A resident who stays above the shop, who did not want to be named, agreed that crime was a problem.

“We see people getting robbed on a daily basis. I feel so bad, because I know the guy who was shot,” the resident said.

Another worker from a nearby shop, who also did not want to be named, said that they left the shop just before the shooting began.

I was returning from buying tea, and I saw a guy take out a gun and try to cock it, but it jammed. I thought maybe he was going to rob someone. But I didn’t go back, what if he shot me? The whole shop was full.

Ashley Pillay, the spokesperson for AET Security, who attended to the scene, confirmed that two people had died after being shot in the shop.

“One was declared dead on scene, and the other man was transported privately to a hospital, where he died en route. One of the victims was a foreign national. According to bystanders, there were two suspects and they fled on foot,” he said.

SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said a murder investigation has been opened by Pietermaritzburg SAPS after two people were shot and killed.

“It is alleged that on Thursday at 11 am, an unknown man entered a shop on Church Street and opened fire at two men aged 27 and 30. One of the men died at the scene and the other died in hospital. The suspect fled the scene on foot,” Gwala said.