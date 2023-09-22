Shootout between police and suspects in Zimbali

By Chanel George

The property in Zimbali Estate where a shootout took place on Wednesday between police and suspects linked to a recent crime, was being rented out.

This is according to Shannon Vermaak, the communications manager of the estate.

The two suspects were confirmed dead at the estate following an operation by police.

The suspects are believed to be linked to the Richards Bay shootout that took place on Tuesday.

According to Vermaak, the suspects were long-term rental tenants but had only been living on the estate for a brief period.

She said the property where the suspects resided and where the police operation took place, is privately owned.

We value the security of our community and we find solace in knowing that our estate has been cleared of these criminal elements. The safety and security of our community remain paramount, and we appreciate the dedicated efforts of law enforcement in ensuring our well-being and the special arrangements that have been made to ensure the safety of other residents in the vicinity.

Several others arrested after shootout

Police also arrested several suspects after the shootout at the estate.

This came after police officers from the KwaZulu-Natal stability unit used intelligence to track down suspects linked to the killing of five people in a parking lot in Richard’s Bay CBD on Tuesday.

Colonel Netshiunda said the strategically skilled police officers broke into the house on Wednesday morning and soon found themselves under gunfire from the suspects.

“Police [returned fire] and two suspects were found dead from gunshot wounds at the end of the shootout,” he said.

Netshiunda said a total of six firearms and over 1 000 rounds of ammunition were found at the scene of crime.

The independent police investigative directorate (Ipid) was sent to the scene to conduct additional investigations.

The police investigation is still ongoing, and other possible suspects are being sought.

In a security update letter issued by the chief executive officer of the Zimbali Estate, Francios Schoeman said, “The aim of the operation was to apprehend a resident associated with an ongoing criminal case. Regrettably, during the operation, gunshots were exchanged resulting in the death of two people, however, authorities were able to arrest several other individuals involved,” said Schoeman.