Shop owner’s son shot in Pelham armed robbery

A shop owner and his family were held up in their Pelham supermarket by armed robbers, who shot the son in the knee this afternoon.

The Witness, who is currently on scene, can confirm that SAPS is currently on the lookout for four suspects, who fled in a silver Mercedes, with jewellery and phones belonging to the victims.

It is believed that this afternoon, the Pelham superette owner, was in his shop with his wife and son, when they were accosted by gunmen, who arrived in a silver-grey sedan.

The husband and his wife were held up, and their son was shot in the knee during the robbery. The son was stabilised on scene and then rushed to hospital for further treatment.

The suspects fired shots as they were escaping, injuring one other individual.

The crime scene is still active, with multiple security companies as well as SAPS and the K9 unit on scene.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.